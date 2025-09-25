IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati Extends GATE 2026 Registration Deadline! Exam Scheduled in February

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Sep 2025
15:05 PM

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the organizing institute for GATE 2026, has extended the registration deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 to September 28, 2025 — without the late fee. Aspiring candidates can apply through the official GATE portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in.

For those who miss the regular deadline, the last date for GATE 2026 registration with a late fee is October 9, 2025.

The GATE 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, covering 30 subject papers. The exam will be conducted in two shifts daily:

  • Morning Session: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
  • Afternoon Session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

This year, IIT Guwahati has made key changes to the fee structure:

  • The standard registration fee has been increased to ₹2,000 (from ₹1,800).
  • For female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, the fee has been revised to ₹1,000 (from ₹800).

In a notable update, IIT Guwahati has introduced a new sectional paper titled Energy Science under the Engineering Sciences (XE) category. This aims to provide greater flexibility and subject choice for candidates pursuing interdisciplinary or emerging areas in science and technology.

Additionally, the institute has published the two-paper combination list for GATE 2026, enabling aspirants to choose a second subject paper as per their academic interests and career plans.

For any issues or discrepancies during the application process, candidates can contact the GATE 2026 helpdesk at the following numbers:

  • 022-2576 7068
  • 022-2572 4054

Candidates are encouraged to complete the registration process early and stay updated by regularly visiting the official GATE 2026 website.

IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 IIT Guwahati Registration Date
