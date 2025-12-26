MBA

IIM Lucknow Opens Phase 3 Admissions for One-Year MBA (IPMX) at Noida Campus- Know Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Dec 2025
14:28 PM

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, iiml.ac.in, by January 27, 2026
The IPMX programme is designed for working professionals as well as college graduates seeking an accelerated management education

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has opened the Phase 3 registration process for admission to its one-year MBA (International Programme in Management for Executives – IPMX) at the Noida campus. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, iiml.ac.in, by January 27, 2026.

The IPMX programme is designed for working professionals as well as college graduates seeking an accelerated management education. The institute will announce the shortlist for Phase 3 on February 2, 2026, followed by the declaration of the final selection list on February 20. Selected candidates will be required to pay the acceptance fee by March 10, 2026.

As per the official notification, the total programme fee for the one-year MBA at IIM Lucknow’s Noida campus is approximately Rs 26 lakh, in addition to a refundable caution deposit of Rs 20,000 and an alumni membership fee of Rs 5,000. Classes for Phase 3 are scheduled to commence in the first week of April 2026.

The selection process includes shortlisting based on valid GMAT, GMAT Focus Edition, or GRE scores. Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for a Writing Ability Test (WAT) and a Personal Interview (PI). The institute has assigned 30% weightage to GMAT/GMAT Focus/GRE scores, academic and professional profile, and PI, while 10% weightage is allotted to the WAT.

IIM Lucknow has also outlined its withdrawal and refund policy. Candidates withdrawing by the last date will incur a processing fee of Rs 30,000, with the remaining amount refunded. However, no refund will be provided for withdrawals made after the deadline or once classes have commenced. All fee instalments paid after joining the programme are non-refundable.

Interested candidates are advised to review the eligibility criteria and admission guidelines carefully before applying.

Last updated on 26 Dec 2025
14:29 PM
MBA IIM Lucknow MBA Admissions
