IGNOU Releases Practical Dates For June TEE Exam 2025- Check Complete Datesheet Here

Posted on 18 Jun 2025
The Indira Gandhi National Open University [IGNOU] published the schedule of Term End Practical Examination [TEE] June, 2025 at the official website- ignou.ac.in. Interested candidates will be able to check the schedule by visiting the mentioned official website.

As per the schedule, the practical exams are scheduled to commence from July 21 till September 8 for various programmes including diploma, certificate and masters courses. The schedule from July 21, 2025 to August 1, 2025 includes courses like PGDAST, MSC, DBPOFA, MSCIS, DMOP, ACISE, MSCGI, PGCGI, PGDGI, and CRCS.

Practical exam dates for programmes CIT/CMAD/MCA/MCA_NEW/BCA/ BCA_REVISED /PGDCA/PGDCA_NEW&CBS will be conducted from July 26, 2025 to August 26, 2025. For the MSCAST programme, it will start from August 27, 2025 and end on September 1, 2025, and for MSCGC, practicals will be from September 2, 2025 to September 8, 2025.

IGNOU Practical June TEE 2025 Exam Schedule: Steps to download

  1. Open the official website ignou.ac.in
  2. Click on the ‘Announcement’ tab on the home page
  3. Click on the notification named ‘Date sheet for Practical examination June, 2025 TEE’
  4. Download the PDF and note down the schedule according to the course

IGNOU Practical June TEE 2025 Datesheet: Direct Link

IGNOU TEE Practical exams
