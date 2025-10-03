IGNOU July Admission 2025 Deadline Extended Again - Check New Date & Eligible Courses

Summary The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the registration deadline for its July 2025 admission cycle. With the fresh extension, only ODL programmes are covered under the revised schedule.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the registration deadline for its July 2025 admission cycle. Candidates seeking admission to Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes, except certificate and semester-based courses, can now apply till October 15, 2025, through the official website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Earlier, the deadline had been extended till September 30 with a late fee of ₹200 for all courses in ODL and online mode. However, with the fresh extension, only ODL programmes are covered under the revised schedule.

IGNOU has also provided candidates the option to cancel their application via the applicant’s login window. Once an application is cancelled, it cannot be restored. The university clarified that refunds, if applicable, will be processed as per existing rules.

IGNOU offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and doctoral-level programmes, including BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MBA, MCA, MA, MSc, MCom, MPhil, and PhD. Admissions to these courses are based on entrance test scores.

Steps to Apply for IGNOU July Admission 2025

Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Click on “New Registration” and complete the application form.

Log in and upload all required documents.

Pay the admission fee using a debit/credit card or net banking.

Applicants must keep a scanned photograph and signature (under 100 KB), along with educational certificates, experience documents, and category certificates (SC/ST/OBC), ready before applying.

Candidates are advised to complete the process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.