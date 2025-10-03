IGNOU

IGNOU July Admission 2025 Deadline Extended Again - Check New Date & Eligible Courses

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Oct 2025
11:26 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the registration deadline for its July 2025 admission cycle.
With the fresh extension, only ODL programmes are covered under the revised schedule.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the registration deadline for its July 2025 admission cycle. Candidates seeking admission to Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes, except certificate and semester-based courses, can now apply till October 15, 2025, through the official website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Earlier, the deadline had been extended till September 30 with a late fee of ₹200 for all courses in ODL and online mode. However, with the fresh extension, only ODL programmes are covered under the revised schedule.

IGNOU has also provided candidates the option to cancel their application via the applicant’s login window. Once an application is cancelled, it cannot be restored. The university clarified that refunds, if applicable, will be processed as per existing rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and doctoral-level programmes, including BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, MBA, MCA, MA, MSc, MCom, MPhil, and PhD. Admissions to these courses are based on entrance test scores.

Steps to Apply for IGNOU July Admission 2025

  • Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
  • Click on “New Registration” and complete the application form.
  • Log in and upload all required documents.
  • Pay the admission fee using a debit/credit card or net banking.

Applicants must keep a scanned photograph and signature (under 100 KB), along with educational certificates, experience documents, and category certificates (SC/ST/OBC), ready before applying.

Candidates are advised to complete the process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Last updated on 03 Oct 2025
11:48 AM
IGNOU Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) Admissions Open and Distance Learning
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Likely by Mid-October! SC Hearing Soon; Check All Updates

School Reopening

All Schools in Leh Reopen Today - Authorities Issue Strict Guidelines

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026: NTA Issues Document Updation Instructions, Releases Exam Details

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Issued at ibps.in - Hall Ticket Download Link & Exam De. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Likely by Mid-October! SC Hearing Soon; Check All Updates

School Reopening

All Schools in Leh Reopen Today - Authorities Issue Strict Guidelines

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026: NTA Issues Document Updation Instructions, Releases Exam Details

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Issued at ibps.in - Hall Ticket Download Link & Exam De. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List, Next Steps for SSB Interview

SNU Fourth National Media Conclave

Life at the margins was the focus of the Fourth National Media Conclave

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality