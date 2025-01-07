ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 OUT for December Session- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for CMA Foundation Examination in December will be able to check the results through the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in The ICMAI CMA December examination for the Foundation course was conducted on December 15, 2024

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India declared ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 for December session today i.e. on January 7, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for CMA Foundation Examination in December will be able to check the results through the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

The ICMAI CMA December examination for the Foundation course was conducted on December 15, 2024 in two shifts- Paper 1 and 2 was held in morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and Paper 3 and 4 was held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The official notice reads, “We are pleased to announce that the results of the CMA Foundation Examination will be declared earlier than the previously scheduled date. The results will now be available on 7th January 2025; thanks to the efficient and timely evaluation process undertaken by the examination department.” Earlier the result was scheduled to be declared on January 9, which was preponed.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024: Steps to check

Visit the official website- icmai.in Click on ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 for December session link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024: Direct Link