ICMAI CMA Foundation, Inter and Final exam result declared on icmai.in - Check all details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
14:39 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image

Summary
Students who appeared in the examination can check and download their scorecards from the official website icmai.in
Candidates will have to enter the login credentials on the official website to download their scorecards

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the results of CMA Inter and Final Exams on its official website for the December 2024 session. Students who appeared in the examination can check and download their scorecards from the official website icmai.in.

The examinations for the CMA Intermediate and Final examinations was conducted from December 10 to 17. Candidates will have to enter the login credentials on the official website to download their scorecards.

How to check the results of CMA December 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in

Step 2: Click on CMA December 2024 Results link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now click on 'Check your result Online'

Step 4: Enter your registration number

Step 5: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

The ICMAI has released the pass percentage of the students who appeared in the exam. In the intermediate exam, 16.10 percent percent students passed in Group 1, while 28.69 percent students passed in Group II. While 9.89 percent students qualified in one group, 17.77 percent passed in both.

In the final examination, 14.72 percent students passed Group III while 50.95 students passed Group IV. While 30.76 students passed in one group, 22.46 percent students cleared both.

