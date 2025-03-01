ICAI CA January Result 2025 Date Declared at icai.org- Know Details Here

Summary Candidates can go through the official notice by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org The Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations results will likely be declared on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India declared ICAI CA January Result 2025 Date. The results for both Intermediate and Foundation course examinations will be announced on the same date. Candidates can go through the official notice by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

The Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations results will likely be declared on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Along with the Intermediate and Foundation course results, the result of the Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test held in January 2025 is likely to be declared on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The official notice reads, "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in January 2025 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 4 th March 2025 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number."

ICAI CA January Result 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in Click on the ICAI CA January Result 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed Check the result and download the page Take a printout of the same for further use