CA Final Exam 2026: ICAI Announces Mock Test Dates; Check Paper-Wise Schedule

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially published the mock test schedule for candidates appearing in the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final examination scheduled for May 2026. As per the announcement, CA Final aspirants will be able to take part in two rounds of mock tests during March and April 2026 to strengthen their preparation ahead of the main examination.

According to ICAI, the Mock Test Paper (MTP) Series 1 and Series 2 will be conducted in both physical and virtual modes. Candidates who prefer to appear for the mock tests in offline mode can approach their respective ICAI branches in their local areas, while others may opt for the online mode as per their convenience.

The Board of Studies (Academic) under ICAI will commence Mock Test Paper Series I from March 16, 2026, while Series II will begin from April 1, 2026, and both of them will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. These mock tests are specifically designed for students who are scheduled to appear in the CA Final examinations in May 2026.

ICAI has informed that the question papers for each subject will be uploaded on the Board of Studies (BoS) Knowledge Portal available on the official website, www.icai.org. The question papers will be made available by 1.30 PM on the scheduled date of each mock test. Additionally, the answer keys for the respective papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the commencement of each paper, allowing students to evaluate their performance and identify areas for improvement.

As per the official schedule, Mock Test Paper Series 1 will begin with Paper 1, Financial Reporting, on March 16, 2026, followed by Advanced Financial Management on March 18. The third paper, Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics, is scheduled for March 20, while Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation will be held on March 23. Indirect Tax Laws will take place on March 25, and the final paper, Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management), will be conducted on March 27, 2026.

For Mock Test Paper Series 2, the schedule will start on April 1, 2026, with Financial Reporting. Advanced Financial Management will be held on April 3, followed by Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics on April 6. The Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation paper is scheduled for April 8, while Indirect Tax Laws will be conducted on April 10. The series will conclude with Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management) on April 13, 2026.

ICAI has advised CA Final students to make full use of these mock tests, as they provide an opportunity to simulate real examination conditions, assess readiness, and refine exam strategies ahead of the May 2026 CA Final examinations.