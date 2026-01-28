ICAI CA 2026

CA Final Exam 2026: ICAI Announces Mock Test Dates; Check Paper-Wise Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
11:32 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
ICAI has officially published the mock test schedule for candidates appearing in the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final examination scheduled for May 2026.
As per the announcement, CA Final aspirants will be able to take part in two rounds of mock tests during March and April 2026.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially published the mock test schedule for candidates appearing in the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final examination scheduled for May 2026. As per the announcement, CA Final aspirants will be able to take part in two rounds of mock tests during March and April 2026 to strengthen their preparation ahead of the main examination.

According to ICAI, the Mock Test Paper (MTP) Series 1 and Series 2 will be conducted in both physical and virtual modes. Candidates who prefer to appear for the mock tests in offline mode can approach their respective ICAI branches in their local areas, while others may opt for the online mode as per their convenience.

The Board of Studies (Academic) under ICAI will commence Mock Test Paper Series I from March 16, 2026, while Series II will begin from April 1, 2026, and both of them will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. These mock tests are specifically designed for students who are scheduled to appear in the CA Final examinations in May 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICAI has informed that the question papers for each subject will be uploaded on the Board of Studies (BoS) Knowledge Portal available on the official website, www.icai.org. The question papers will be made available by 1.30 PM on the scheduled date of each mock test. Additionally, the answer keys for the respective papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the commencement of each paper, allowing students to evaluate their performance and identify areas for improvement.

As per the official schedule, Mock Test Paper Series 1 will begin with Paper 1, Financial Reporting, on March 16, 2026, followed by Advanced Financial Management on March 18. The third paper, Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics, is scheduled for March 20, while Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation will be held on March 23. Indirect Tax Laws will take place on March 25, and the final paper, Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management), will be conducted on March 27, 2026.

For Mock Test Paper Series 2, the schedule will start on April 1, 2026, with Financial Reporting. Advanced Financial Management will be held on April 3, followed by Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics on April 6. The Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation paper is scheduled for April 8, while Indirect Tax Laws will be conducted on April 10. The series will conclude with Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management) on April 13, 2026.

ICAI has advised CA Final students to make full use of these mock tests, as they provide an opportunity to simulate real examination conditions, assess readiness, and refine exam strategies ahead of the May 2026 CA Final examinations.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2026
11:35 AM
ICAI CA 2026 Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) ICAI CA Exam Mock Test
Similar stories
UPSC 2026

Centre Revamps UPSC Cadre Allocation Policy 2026 for IAS, IPS, IFoS - Check All Chang. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: SC Directs NMC to Add 40+ HIMSR Seats Before Round 3 Seat Allotment

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB SA Result 2025 Declared; Check State-Wise Merit List and Tier II Exam Updates

FMGE December 2025

FMGE December 2025 Result - Check Release Date and Passing Criteria by NBEMS

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC 2026

Centre Revamps UPSC Cadre Allocation Policy 2026 for IAS, IPS, IFoS - Check All Chang. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: SC Directs NMC to Add 40+ HIMSR Seats Before Round 3 Seat Allotment

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB SA Result 2025 Declared; Check State-Wise Merit List and Tier II Exam Updates

FMGE December 2025

FMGE December 2025 Result - Check Release Date and Passing Criteria by NBEMS

Amity University

Amity Global Leadership Conclave 2026 Explores Ethics, Innovation and Future of Work

WBCHSE

WBCHSE Announces Bootstrap Programme 2026, Releases Model Papers and Expands Tutorial. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality