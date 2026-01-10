AFCAT 2026

AFCAT 01/2026 City Intimation Slip Released, Details Sent to Candidates: How to Download?

Posted on 10 Jan 2026
Summary
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the city intimation slip for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1, 2026 (Cycle 1).
The Indian Air Force has advised aspirants to review the information carefully and make necessary travel preparations accordingly.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the city intimation slip for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1, 2026 (Cycle 1). According to the official update, details regarding the exam city have been sent to candidates via their registered email IDs and mobile numbers. Those who have registered for the examination can check their allotted exam city information through these mediums.

Exam City intimation has been sent to candidates on their registered email ID and mobile number. Candidates are advised to check the same and make necessary travel arrangements accordingly. (This is not the admit card; admit cards will be issued separately),” the official website stated.

The Indian Air Force has advised aspirants to review the information carefully and make necessary travel preparations accordingly. However, the authorities have clearly stated that the city intimation slip is not the admit card and will not be accepted as a hall ticket for entry into the examination centre.

The AFCAT city intimation slip only provides information about the city in which the examination centre will be located. It does not include critical details such as the exact exam venue, reporting time, shift timing, or exam-day instructions. These details will be mentioned on the official AFCAT 2026 admit card, which will be released separately closer to the exam date.

The city intimation slip acts as an early alert system for candidates, especially those travelling from other cities or states. By informing candidates of the exam city in advance, the IAF aims to reduce last-minute inconvenience and allow sufficient time for logistical planning.

The Indian Air Force is expected to release the AFCAT 1 2026 admit cards soon. Once issued, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official AFCAT portal using their login credentials. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and instructions related to the AFCAT 2026 examination.

AFCAT 2026 Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Force Common Admission Test exam city allotment
