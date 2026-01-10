HSSC Releases Notification for Group C Mains Examination 2026; 3,112 Posts to Be Filled

Summary Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 3,112 Group C vacancies across various government departments in Haryana According to the notification, the online application process will begin on February 2, 2026, and will continue till February 15, 2026

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially released the notification for the Group C Mains Examination 2026. The examination is meant for candidates who have already qualified the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Group C. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 3,112 Group C vacancies across various government departments in Haryana.

According to the notification, the online application process will begin on February 2, 2026, and will continue till February 15, 2026. Applications submitted after the last date will not be accepted. Notably, no application fee is required from candidates belonging to any category.

The advertised posts include both technical and non-technical roles, and the detailed post-wise vacancy information is available in the official notification released by HSSC. Only those candidates who have cleared the CET Group C examination are eligible to apply for the mains exam. The commission will announce the exam date and admit card schedule separately on its official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates applying for the HSSC Group C Mains Exam 2026 must be between 18 and 42 years of age. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates in accordance with Haryana government norms. Educational qualifications vary depending on the post and may include 10+2, diploma, ITI, or other technical qualifications. Candidates must also have studied Hindi or Sanskrit.

The selection process will begin with shortlisting based on CET scores. Shortlisted candidates will then appear for the written mains examination. For certain posts, a skill test may also be conducted. Candidates who successfully clear all stages will be called for document verification and medical examination.

Candidates are encouraged to read the official notification carefully and complete the application process within the stipulated timeline to avoid any issues later.