HBSE Exam 2026
HBSE Releases Class 9 and 11 Annual Exam Date Sheet 2026; Exams to Begin February 16
Posted on 20 Jan 2026
15:44 PM
File Image
The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has released the annual exam date sheet for Class 9 and Class 11. Students can download the official date sheet from the HBSE website at bseh.org.in. According to the timetable, the annual exams are scheduled to commence from February 16, 2026.
HBSE Exam Dates 2026
The HBSE 2026 date sheet PDF provides complete details including exam dates, timings, subject codes, and subject-wise schedule.
The board has issued the following guidelines for exam-day conduct:
Students are advised to download the date sheet, check their subjects and timings carefully, and follow all instructions to avoid any last-minute issues.