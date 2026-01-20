HBSE Exam 2026

HBSE Releases Class 9 and 11 Annual Exam Date Sheet 2026; Exams to Begin February 16

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jan 2026
15:44 PM

File Image

Summary
Students can download the official date sheet from the HBSE website at bseh.org.in
According to the timetable, the annual exams are scheduled to commence from February 16, 2026

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has released the annual exam date sheet for Class 9 and Class 11. Students can download the official date sheet from the HBSE website at bseh.org.in. According to the timetable, the annual exams are scheduled to commence from February 16, 2026.

HBSE Exam Dates 2026

  • Class 11 exams: Start on February 16, 2026
  • Class 9 exams: Start on February 17, 2026
  • Exam duration: 3 hours for both classes
  • Exam timing: 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM
  • NSQF and vocational exams: Some papers will conclude earlier at 11:00 AM
The HBSE 2026 date sheet PDF provides complete details including exam dates, timings, subject codes, and subject-wise schedule.

The board has issued the following guidelines for exam-day conduct:

  • Students must carry log tables, trigonometry tables, and map stencils
  • Colored pencils are allowed only in science subjects
  • Calculators and mobile phones are strictly prohibited; use will be treated as cheating

Students are advised to download the date sheet, check their subjects and timings carefully, and follow all instructions to avoid any last-minute issues.

Last updated on 20 Jan 2026
15:45 PM
HBSE Exam 2026 Haryana Board of School Education Exam dates
