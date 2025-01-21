HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet 2025 Revised- Read Details Here

Summary The Board of School Education, Haryana issued the revised Haryana Board Exam 2025 Datesheet Candidates who will be appearing for HBSE Class 10th, 12th annual examination can check the revised timetable through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education, Haryana issued the revised Haryana Board Exam 2025 Datesheet. Candidates who will be appearing for HBSE Class 10th, 12th annual examination can check the revised timetable through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

As per the official notice, the datesheet has been revised for Secondary (X) and Senior Secondary (XII) Annual Examination Feb./March-2025 (Regular, HOS Fresh, Re-appear, CTP, OCTP, E.I.O.P., Additional, Improvement) Revised Date sheet for Secondary (X) Annual Examination Feb./March-2025 (Regular, HOS Fresh, Re-appear, CTP, OCTP, E.I.O.P., Additional, Improvement).

Haryana Board Exam Datesheet 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in Click on HBSE Board Exam 2025 date notice available on the home page A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Haryana Board Exam 2025 Datesheet (Class 10): Direct Link

Haryana Board Exam 2025 Datesheet (Class 12): Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.