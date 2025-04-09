GUJCET results to be out soon at gseb.org! Know how to check your scorecard

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) results will soon be declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on its official website. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their results at gseb.org.
Candidates who qualify the exam will be admitted to various undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and diploma courses at various educational institutes throughout the state.
How to check the GUJCET 2025 results?
Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click Submit
Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you
Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout
The examination was conducted at various centres throughout the state on March 23, 2025.