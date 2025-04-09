GUJCET results to be out soon at gseb.org! Know how to check your scorecard

Summary Once the results are declared, candidates can check their results at gseb.org Candidates who qualify the exam will be admitted to various undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and diploma courses at various educational institutes throughout the state

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) results will soon be declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on its official website. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their results at gseb.org.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be admitted to various undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and diploma courses at various educational institutes throughout the state.

How to check the GUJCET 2025 results?

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click Submit

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

The examination was conducted at various centres throughout the state on March 23, 2025.