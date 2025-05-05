Gujarat Common Entrance Test

Gujarat Common Entrance Test Results 2025 Declared at gseb.org- Know Details Inside

Posted on 05 May 2025
15:31 PM

Summary
Students who have appeared for the exam can check their scores online by visiting the official website- gseb.org
The GUJCET exam took place on March 23, 2025 and was held for three papers - Paper I or Physics and Chemistry, Paper II or Biology and Paper III or Maths

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2025) result May 5, 2025. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their scores online by visiting the official website- gseb.org.

The GUJCET exam took place on March 23, 2025 and was held for three papers - Paper I or Physics and Chemistry, Paper II or Biology and Paper III or Maths. Following this, the board released provisional and final answer keys.

A total of 1,29,706 registered to appear for the Gujarat BE, BTech entrance examination. Out of the registered candidates, a majority of 1,09,692 were from Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) board, and 17,789 were from the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Candidates who clear the examination will seek admission to B.tech and B. pharma programs offered by various colleges in Gujarat. The seat allotment will be done based on the score obtained in the GUJCET 2025.

GUJCET 2025 Result: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website at gseb.org
  2. Select the exam
  3. Enter your seat number
  4. Click on submit and check your result
  5. Download and keep it for future reference

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), which is responsible for conducting GUJCET counselling 2025, commenced the registration process. The last date to register for the GUJCET BTech counselling 2025 is May 20. The first provisional merit list will be published on June 3, followed by the final list on June 7. The first round GUJCET choice filling will begin on June 7 and the seat allotment results will be announced on June 13.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

