GSEB Releases HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 for Practical Exams; Get Download Link Here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 for the upcoming practical examinations. Schools can download the admit cards through the official GSEB website at gseb.org by logging into their respective accounts.

According to the board, the Science stream practical examinations will begin on February 5, 2026. The hall tickets are to be printed and verified before being issued to students. Details such as the subjects and medium as mentioned in the application form, along with the signature of the examinee, the class teacher’s signature, and the signature and official stamp of the school principal, must be checked and authenticated in the prescribed space.

Only after completing the verification process should the admit cards be handed over to the examinees, the board said.

GSEB HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

Click on the GSEB HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 link on the homepage

Enter the required login credentials

Submit the details to view the hall ticket

Download and print a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to contact their respective schools for the admit cards and to regularly visit the official GSEB website for further updates and details related to the examination.