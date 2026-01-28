Gujarat government

GSEB Releases HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 for Practical Exams; Get Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
14:07 PM

File Image

Summary
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 for the upcoming practical examinations. Schools can download the admit cards through the official GSEB website at gseb.org by logging into their respective accounts.

According to the board, the Science stream practical examinations will begin on February 5, 2026. The hall tickets are to be printed and verified before being issued to students. Details such as the subjects and medium as mentioned in the application form, along with the signature of the examinee, the class teacher’s signature, and the signature and official stamp of the school principal, must be checked and authenticated in the prescribed space.

Only after completing the verification process should the admit cards be handed over to the examinees, the board said.

GSEB HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org
  • Click on the GSEB HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 link on the homepage
  • Enter the required login credentials
  • Submit the details to view the hall ticket
  • Download and print a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to contact their respective schools for the admit cards and to regularly visit the official GSEB website for further updates and details related to the examination.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2026
14:07 PM
Gujarat government Admit Card Board Exam 2026
