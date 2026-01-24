internship opportunities

Google Opens Paid Internship and Apprenticeship Opportunities for Students in India; Details Here

Posted on 24 Jan 2026
15:19 PM

File Image

Tech giant Google has announced paid internship and apprenticeship opportunities for students pursuing Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD degrees. The internships will be offered at Google offices in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Pune (Maharashtra), and Hyderabad (Telangana).

Eligible candidates can apply for roles including Silicon Engineering Intern, PhD – Summer 2026, Software Engineering PhD Intern – Summer 2026, and Student Researcher – 2026. The last date to apply is March 31, 2026.

Students currently pursuing a PhD in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or related technical disciplines are eligible for the Silicon Engineering and Software Engineering PhD internship programmes. Selected interns will work closely with hardware and software architects and designers to help architect, model, analyse, and design next-generation Cloud Silicon technologies.

For the Student Researcher 2026 programme, candidates must be currently enrolled in a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD programme in fields such as Computer Science, Linguistics, Statistics, Biostatistics, Applied Mathematics, Operations Research, Economics, or Natural Sciences. The programme offers placements across multiple Google teams, including research, engineering, and science roles.

As Student Researchers, selected candidates will have the opportunity to participate in research projects addressing real-world, large-scale challenges, contributing to innovative solutions across Google’s products and platforms.

Interested students are advised to apply before the deadline and check eligibility details carefully on Google’s official careers portal.

