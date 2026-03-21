GBHSE Declares Goa HSSC 2026 Results; Pass Percentage at 92.96%, Girls Outshine Boys

Summary Out of 17,283 students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations held between February 10 and February 27, as many as 16,067 candidates successfully cleared the exam, while 23 results have been kept reserved Girls once again registered a higher success rate, achieving a pass percentage of 93.93%, compared to 91.89% among boys

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Saturday declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 92.96%, with girls outperforming boys.

Out of 17,283 students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations held between February 10 and February 27, as many as 16,067 candidates successfully cleared the exam, while 23 results have been kept reserved. The results reflect a consistent performance trend, with nearly 93% of candidates passing this year.

Girls once again registered a higher success rate, achieving a pass percentage of 93.93%, compared to 91.89% among boys. Of the total candidates, 9,080 were girls and 8,203 were boys. Among those who passed, 8,529 were girls and 7,538 were boys.

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Students can access their results online through the official GBSHSE websites — results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.gov.in — by entering their seat number, school index, and date of birth. The board has also announced that consolidated result sheets will be made available to schools from March 25 via the official portal.

Alongside the declaration of results, the board released important dates for post-result processes. The window for applying for verification of marks will open on March 27, while the supplementary examinations are tentatively scheduled to commence from April 27, 2026.

Looking ahead, the board indicated that the HSSC Examination 2027 is likely to begin on February 11, 2027, with a detailed timetable to be issued in due course.

The announcement brings relief to thousands of students across the state, marking the culmination of this year’s higher secondary examinations and the beginning of the next phase in their academic journey.