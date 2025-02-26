GATE 2025 Provisional Answer Keys to be released soon by IIT Roorkee on official website

Summary Once the answer keys are released, candidates can check and download the scorecards from gate2025.iitr.ac.in After the provisional answer keys are released, candidates can raise objections against the answer keys

The provisional answer keys of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) will soon be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on its official website. Once the answer keys are released, candidates can check and download the scorecards from gate2025.iitr.ac.in

After the provisional answer keys are released, candidates can raise objections against the answer keys. IIT Roorkee will release the Final Answer Keys of the exam after considering the objections raised by the candidates.

How to download the Provisional Answer keys of the exam once released?

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2025 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: The Answer Keys will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit cards and go through it

The examination was conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 at various centres across the country.