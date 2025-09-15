Jammu and Kashmir

Educational Institutions, Internet Services Resume in J&K’s Doda District After Three-Week Closure

PTI
PTI
Posted on 15 Sep 2025
15:51 PM

File Image

Summary
Authorities have also restored the broadband internet services and lifted prohibitory orders under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in most parts of the district
Schools in most parts of Jammu region opened on September 8 after suspension of work for almost two weeks owing to record rainfall, flash floods and landslides between August 26 and September 6

Almost all educational institutions reopened on Monday after three weeks' closure in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, which was rocked by protests following the detention of sitting AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under PSA on September 8, officials said.

Authorities have also restored the broadband internet services and lifted prohibitory orders under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in most parts of the district, besides releasing 70 of the 81 detained persons amid an improved law and order situation, the officials said.

“There are no restrictions in place in the district except the areas which emerged as the epicentre of the protests (against Malik’s detention) last week. We have reports that there are some elements who want to disturb the peaceful atmosphere and are thus continuing with the restrictions (in Kahara and Chilli-Pingal areas) as a precautionary measure,” Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mehta told reporters in Doda.

However, Mehta warned stern action against social media users uploading provocative videos or sharing fake news with mischievous intent to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the district.

“AAP has formed its legal team to challenge the PSA detention of Malik so let the law take its own course…The social media users, particularly youth, are advised to stay away from any conspiracy (to disturb peace) or get exploited by mischievous elements,” he said.

“In cases of encountering misleading or inflammatory posts, the public is advised to report them to local police stations or utilise official helplines,” the officer said and emphasised that disseminating unverified or incendiary content is a serious offence, with potential legal repercussions under applicable laws.

Asked about the death of a two-year-old girl after she was caught in a traffic jam while being shifted to a hospital on September 9, the SSP said a committee headed by a senior officer is investigating the case.

Malik, who is also president of AAP's J&K unit, was detained for allegedly disturbing public order in the district. His detention led to violent protests, resulting in clampdown of various restrictions, including mobile internet and broadband services.

While the schools in most parts of Jammu region opened on September 8 after suspension of work for almost two weeks owing to record rainfall, flash floods and landslides between August 26 and September 6, the educational institutions could not be opened in Doda due to protests.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 15 Sep 2025
16:30 PM
Jammu and Kashmir Schools Doha
