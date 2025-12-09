DU SOL Releases Admit Card 2025 for 2nd, 3rd Year and Ex-Students; Direct Link Inside

Summary Candidates appearing for the upcoming examinations can now download their hall tickets from the official website, sol.du.ac.in The DU SOL 2025 examinations are scheduled to commence on December 10, covering 12 undergraduate courses including Psychology, Arabic Language, Music, Political Science, Business Economics, Mass Communication, and Sociology, among others

The School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University, has released the DU SOL Admit Card 2025 for second-year, third-year, and ex-students. Candidates appearing for the upcoming examinations can now download their hall tickets from the official website, sol.du.ac.in.

The DU SOL 2025 examinations are scheduled to commence on December 10, covering 12 undergraduate courses including Psychology, Arabic Language, Music, Political Science, Business Economics, Mass Communication, and Sociology, among others.

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official DU SOL website: sol.du.ac.in Click on the “DU SOL Admit Card 2025” link displayed on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials on the new page. Click on ‘Submit’ to view your admit card. Download the hall ticket displayed on the screen. Take a printout for exam-day requirements.

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Students are advised to check all details printed on the admit card and carry a hard copy to the examination centre. The release of admit cards marks the final stage of preparation for DU SOL students ahead of the December examination cycle.