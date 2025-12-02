Karnataka TET

Karnataka TET Hall Ticket 2025 Released - Check Paper 1, 2 Exam Details and Timings

The Department of School Education, Karnataka, has issued the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2025 hall ticket on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their admit card online using their username and password. The KTET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 2025, in two shifts—from 9.30 AM to Noon and 2 PM to 4.30 PM.

Candidates can download the KTET 2025 admit card by visiting the Department of School Education, Karnataka’s official website at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in. On the homepage, they must click on the link for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 admit card and log in using the required credentials. The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen, and candidates are advised to download and print it for use on the exam day.

Additionally, the Department has also released a detailed exam-day schedule. For Paper 1, entry to the exam hall will begin at 9 AM, followed by hall ticket verification from 9 to 9.15 AM. The last entry will be permitted at 9.15 AM, after which question booklets will be distributed. Similarly, for Paper 2, candidates can enter the exam hall from 1.30 PM, with hall ticket verification taking place until 1.45 PM. The final entry time is 1.45 PM, followed by the distribution of question booklets.

The KARTET 2025 will be conducted to assess candidates for different teaching levels. Paper 1 will be for candidates aspiring to teach classes 1-5, and Paper 2 will be for candidates aspiring to teach classes 6-8.

Find the direct hall ticket download link here.

