Education Award

World Education Medal: Delhi-Based Educator Wins Global Award for Inclusive AI Learning

PTI
PTI
Posted on 16 Jan 2026
15:57 PM
Vineeta Garg

Vineeta Garg World Education Medals official website

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
A Delhi-based educator was named the winner of the World Education Medal for her inspiring use of artificial intelligence (AI) in London.
Vineeta Garg, focusing on integrating AI into education to promote inclusion, accessibility and equitable learning opportunities, emerged as an Indian winner.

A Delhi-based educator was named the winner of the World Education Medal on Wednesday for her inspiring use of artificial intelligence (AI) in London. Vineeta Garg, focusing on integrating AI into education to promote inclusion, accessibility and equitable learning opportunities, emerged as an Indian winner in the "Educators" category. Founded by information technology major HP Inc, the medals celebrate worldwide visionaries sparking change across three categories of Educators, Leaders and Students.

"I want to thank HP for recognising the power of inclusive AI education to create meaningful, large-scale change," said Garg, Head of Information Technology (IT) at SRDAV Public School in Delhi.

"AI education must be inclusive, ethical, and accessible to every learner, regardless of geography or ability. Through initiatives like EmpowerED with AI, we have democratised AI learning for over 800,000 students and 12,000 teachers, equipping diverse communities to not only understand AI, but to use it responsibly to solve real-world challenges,” she said. Her EmpowerED with AI initiative was born as Garg recognised that AI learning opportunities were largely limited to elite students in metropolitan schools, while students in rural areas and those with special needs remained excluded. At the same time, urban learners – though exposed to AI – often lacked an understanding of ethical AI use and how to apply AI to solve real-world challenges. Her students have gone on to develop award-winning AI projects, including a remote respiratory health screening model presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Yellow Submarine – a high-level programming language that offers an easy way to learn complex areas like cybersecurity and speech processing. "Your work – integrating AI into education to support inclusive education for diverse student populations – truly highlights how harnessing the latest technology can pave the way for a brighter future in education, offering hope and progress for society," said Mayank Dhingra, Director & Global Head of Education Business and Strategy at HP.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Leaders across the world can be inspired by this example, by these AI innovations, and by the lives that have been changed,” he said. The other medal winners for the year include Rebecca Winthrop, Director of the Centre for Universal Education at the Brookings Institution from the US and Mexico's Valeria Palacios Cruz, a student innovator at Universidad Ceulver/TecNM-Veracruz, winning in the "Leaders" and "Students" categories respectively. The winner of each of the three medals was chosen from the five finalists for that medal by a Global Judging Academy comprising prominent individuals. The World Education Medal for Leaders was open to policymakers, EdTech founders, NGO heads and government officials using AI to drive systemic change in education. The medal for Educators was open to classroom teachers, school principals and academics applying AI to support learners and empower colleagues.

The medal for Students was open to young changemakers, aged 15-25, creating or applying AI to tackle real-world challenges through education, equity, and social good.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 16 Jan 2026
15:58 PM
Education Award Global Award educators Delhi
Similar stories
NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFT Revises Admission Guidelines 2026 for PhD and OCI Applicants - Check All Changes

XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Results Out at xatonline.in: Scorecard Download Link and Cutoff Details

JEECUP 2026

JEECUP 2026 Registration Begins for UP Polytechnic Entrance - Direct Link & UPJEE Key. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Begins: NMC Approves New Seats; Check Updated Matrix. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Startup Carnival 5
Techno India Group

Startup Carnival 5: Reimagining Entrepreneurship in Bengal

NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFT Revises Admission Guidelines 2026 for PhD and OCI Applicants - Check All Changes

XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Results Out at xatonline.in: Scorecard Download Link and Cutoff Details

JEECUP 2026

JEECUP 2026 Registration Begins for UP Polytechnic Entrance - Direct Link & UPJEE Key. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Begins: NMC Approves New Seats; Check Updated Matrix. . .

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List Details and State-Wise Cutof. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality