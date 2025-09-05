COMEDK

COMEDK 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result, Cut-Off Announced at comedk.org- Know Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Sep 2025
16:47 PM

File Image

Summary
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the Round 4 seat allotment result and cut-off for COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling for BTech programmes. Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official website — comedk.org.

Alongside the seat allotment result, the COMEDK 2025 cut-off and list of vacant seats have also been published.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round must confirm their acceptance and complete the fee payment by September 9, 2025. Those who accept their allotted seat will need to report to the respective institute in person by September 10, 2025 to complete the admission process.

COMEDK Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Go to the official counselling website, comedk.org
  2. Login with the required credentials and submit
  3. Click on decision-making tab
  4. Move to the allotment details section
  5. COMEDK Seat Allotment Result 2025 will appear on the screen
  6. Check and download the result for future use

Students who are satisfied with their allotted seats and do not wish to participate in any further rounds can select the ‘Accept and Freeze’ option. After doing so, they must download the online allotment letter and fee payment receipt and report physically to their allotted college within the specified timeline.

The release of Round 4 results marks a crucial phase in the ongoing COMEDK counselling process, offering students another opportunity to secure admission into top private engineering colleges in Karnataka.

Last updated on 05 Sep 2025
16:48 PM
COMEDK seat allotment
