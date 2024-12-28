Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Choice Filling For NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024 Underway at mcc.nic.in- Important Dates Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Dec 2024
13:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to fill the choices can do it by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in
The choice locking facility will begin at 4 pm on January 1 and close at 11.55 pm on the same date

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) commenced the NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 choice filling process on December 27, 2024. Candidates who wish to fill the choices can do it by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule the choice filling window will open today and will close on January 1, 2025. The choice locking facility will begin at 4 pm on January 1 and close at 11.55 pm on the same date. The last date to register for Round 3 is January 1, 2025. The processing of seat allotment will be done from January 2 to January 3, 2025 and the seat allotment result will be announced on January 4, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps to fill choices

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. 1. Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in
  2. 2. Click on NEET PG Counselling 2024 link available on the home page
  3. 3. A new page will open where candidates will get the login link
  4. 4. Enter the login details and click on submit
  5. 5. Once done, fill the choices and click on submit
  6. 6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from January 6 to January 13, 2025 and the verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 14 to January 15, 2025.

Last updated on 28 Dec 2024
13:31 PM
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET PG NEET PG 2024 Counselling
Similar stories
MH CET

MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and How to Apply

Railway exams

Railway Recruitment Board To Close RRB JE Answer Key 2024 Objection Window- Get Direc. . .

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2024 Announced- Eligibility and Vacancy Details . . .

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1267 Posts Now

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MH CET

MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and How to Apply

Railway exams

Railway Recruitment Board To Close RRB JE Answer Key 2024 Objection Window- Get Direc. . .

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2024 Announced- Eligibility and Vacancy Details . . .

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1267 Posts Now

CBSE

CBSE Extends Single Girl Child Scholarship Deadline: Key Details

Representational image
Education

Bengal: Semester system for classes I to V at government and aided primary schools