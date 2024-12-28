Choice Filling For NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024 Underway at mcc.nic.in- Important Dates Inside

Summary Candidates who wish to fill the choices can do it by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in The choice locking facility will begin at 4 pm on January 1 and close at 11.55 pm on the same date

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) commenced the NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 choice filling process on December 27, 2024. Candidates who wish to fill the choices can do it by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule the choice filling window will open today and will close on January 1, 2025. The choice locking facility will begin at 4 pm on January 1 and close at 11.55 pm on the same date. The last date to register for Round 3 is January 1, 2025. The processing of seat allotment will be done from January 2 to January 3, 2025 and the seat allotment result will be announced on January 4, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps to fill choices

1. Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in 2. Click on NEET PG Counselling 2024 link available on the home page 3. A new page will open where candidates will get the login link 4. Enter the login details and click on submit 5. Once done, fill the choices and click on submit 6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from January 6 to January 13, 2025 and the verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from January 14 to January 15, 2025.