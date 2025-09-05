NIRF Rankings 2025
NIRF Ranking 2025 SDG List - Which Institutes Dominate India’s First Sustainability Category?
The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the much-anticipated National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2025) on September 4. This year, institutions have been ranked across 17 categories (up from 16 last year), with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) category making its debut—underscoring India’s heightened commitment to global sustainability benchmarks. Emerging at the very top of this newly launched category is IIT Madras, leading the way in sustainability efforts among higher education institutions. Notably, unlike other NIRF categories such as Engineering or Management—where detailed scores are published—the SDG rankings in 2025 list only the Top 10 institutions without disclosing any individual scores. This makes the 2025 ranking more of a recognition exercise, with full scoring details expected in future editions. File Image
Rank 1 – IIT Madras: In this inaugural SDG category, IIT Madras claims the top spot, recognised for its strong emphasis on sustainable practices and environmental leadership—though no scores have been released yet. IIT Madras
Rank 2 – Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi: Securing second place, IARI is acknowledged for its contributions to agricultural sustainability and innovative research in tackling food and environmental challenges. IARI New Delhi
Rank 3 – Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi: This institution holds the third position, highlighting its growing role in sustainability education and inclusive development—though specific scores remain undisclosed. File Image
Rank 4 – SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu: In fourth place, SRM joins the top ten, marking its commitment to SDG-related initiatives and institutional sustainability. SRMIST Tamil Nadu
Rank 5 – Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Karnataka: MAHE earns the fifth rank, recognized for integrating sustainable development principles into its curricula and institutional practices. MAHE Karnataka
Rank 6 – IIT Roorkee: At sixth place in the SDG category, IIT Roorkee has been recognized for its strong sustainability initiatives, community engagement, and forward-looking research aligned with environmental and social goals. IIT Roorkee
Rank 7 – Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi: Standing at seventh, this university is honored for its significant contributions to sustainability education and socially relevant research agendas. JNU New Delhi
Rank 8 – IIT Delhi: Standing at eight position, IIT Delhi is making its mark in this new category by integrating sustainable development practices into its research and academic ecosystem. IIT Delhi
Rank 9 – NIT Rourkela: Securing ninth place, it emerges as a key institution contributing to the sustainable development landscape. NIT Rourkela
Rank 10 – Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi: Taking tenth place, BHU Varanasi reflects its sustained efforts in community outreach, sustainability, and academic contributions to the SDGs. BHU Varanasi
The introduction of the SDG category by NIRF in 2025 marks a pivotal step toward evaluating Indian higher education institutions on sustainability and social impact. IIT Madras leading the inaugural list underscores its holistic approach to innovation and environmental stewardship. While the absence of scores makes this edition largely symbolic, it lays a foundation for more data-rich SDG assessments in future years.
