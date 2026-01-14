Coaching Centres

Entrance Exams May Shift to Class 11 Level as Centre Seeks to Curb Coaching; Read Latest Updates

Posted on 14 Jan 2026
Summary
The panel is analysing data to study if the difficulty level of entrance exams is in sync with the difficulty level of Class 12 curriculum, which is the basis of these exams
Limiting coaching hours, redesigning school curricula to mirror post-school competitive entrance examinations and giving greater weightage to board examination results are also among the suggestions received by the panel

A Centre-appointed panel for suggesting reforms in entrance exams and reducing dependency on coaching centres is exploring the possibility of holding crucial entrance exams in class 11 or aligning the grade's exams with their difficulty level, according to officials.

The panel is analysing data to study if the difficulty level of entrance exams is in sync with the difficulty level of Class 12 curriculum, which is the basis of these exams.

Last year, the Ministry of Education set up a nine-member panel to examine issues related to coaching, the emergence of 'dummy schools' and the effectiveness and fairness of entrance examinations.

The panel, headed by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, will suggest measures to reduce the dependency of students on coaching centres for transition to higher education.

"In its recent meeting, the stakeholders suggested that if few of the entrances can be conducted at Class 11 level or at least the exams for this class be in the same MCQ format as that of the entrance exams. The possibility is being studied," a source said.

"The committee is examining the gaps in the current schooling system that contribute to students’ reliance on coaching centres, particularly the limited focus on critical thinking, logical reasoning, analytical skills and innovation and the prevalence of rote learning practices," the source added.

Limiting coaching hours, redesigning school curricula to mirror post-school competitive entrance examinations and giving greater weightage to board examination results are also among the suggestions received by the panel.

Evaluating the awareness levels among students and parents regarding multiple career pathways and the impact of this lack of awareness on the over-dependence on a few elite institutions, assessing the availability and effectiveness of career counselling services in schools and colleges and suggesting measures for strengthening career guidance frameworks are among other terms of reference of the committee.

Members of the panel include the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairman; joint secretaries from school education and higher education departments; representatives of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy, IIT Kanpur and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT); and principals of schools (one each from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya and a private school).

Coaching centres in the country have been at the centre of several controversies and the move comes following complaints received by the government about rising cases of student suicides, fire incidents and lack of facilities in coaching institutes as well as teaching methodologies adopted by them.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

