CBSE Issues Six Digit Access Code for Class 10, 12 Results 2025- Read Major Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued six-digit access code based activation for students’ Digilicker accounts. CBSE Class 10 and 12 students can now activate their Digilocker accounts and access the digital academic documents under the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

With this development, students can now retrieve their marksheets, migration certificates, and other documents. Schools have been instructed to download and distribute individual student access codes through their own Digilocker school accounts. A student-wise access code file will be published in the Digilocker account.

The official notice reads, “For several years now, CBSE has been opening Digilocker accounts in advance for students of Class X and XII to provide immediate access to academic documents through its digital repository, Parinam Manjusha, following the declaration of results.”

CBSE Results 2025 Access Code: Steps to download

Go to the official website at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in Login using credentials and select ‘Login as school’ from dropdown menu Click on the ‘Download access code file’ option A new window will open to download the PIN For Class 10: Click on download access code For Class 12: Click on download access code

After downloading the file, schools can disseminate the access code to students and should also download a user manual to guide students for accessing the Digilocker, for which the link is available on the official website.