CBSE

CBSE Issues Six Digit Access Code for Class 10, 12 Results 2025- Read Major Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2025
13:53 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
CBSE Class 10 and 12 students can now activate their Digilocker accounts and access the digital academic documents under the ‘Issued Documents’ section
With this development, students can now retrieve their marksheets, migration certificates, and other documents

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued six-digit access code based activation for students’ Digilicker accounts. CBSE Class 10 and 12 students can now activate their Digilocker accounts and access the digital academic documents under the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

With this development, students can now retrieve their marksheets, migration certificates, and other documents. Schools have been instructed to download and distribute individual student access codes through their own Digilocker school accounts. A student-wise access code file will be published in the Digilocker account.

The official notice reads, “For several years now, CBSE has been opening Digilocker accounts in advance for students of Class X and XII to provide immediate access to academic documents through its digital repository, Parinam Manjusha, following the declaration of results.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Results 2025 Access Code: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in
  2. Login using credentials and select ‘Login as school’ from dropdown menu
  3. Click on the ‘Download access code file’ option
  4. A new window will open to download the PIN
  5. For Class 10: Click on download access code
  6. For Class 12: Click on download access code

After downloading the file, schools can disseminate the access code to students and should also download a user manual to guide students for accessing the Digilocker, for which the link is available on the official website.

Last updated on 06 May 2025
13:54 PM
CBSE Board Exams 2025 CBSE 2025 Results out
Similar stories
TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Hall Ticket 2025 Out on ecet.tgche.ac.in - Download Link and Exam Details

Admit Card

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card OUT at bie.ap.gov.in- Direct Link Here

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Publishes PPS & PPR Application Dates, Fees and Rules

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Transgender Horizontal Reservation Plea - SC Asks Centre to Respond, Hea. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Hall Ticket 2025 Out on ecet.tgche.ac.in - Download Link and Exam Details

Admit Card

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card OUT at bie.ap.gov.in- Direct Link Here

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Publishes PPS & PPR Application Dates, Fees and Rules

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Transgender Horizontal Reservation Plea - SC Asks Centre to Respond, Hea. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details & Marksheet Download Update

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in - Download & Objection Submission. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality