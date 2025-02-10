CEE Kerala to Close the Application Window for KMAT 2025 Today- Apply Link Inside

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply for KMAT 2025 session 1 up to 4 pm at cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/ To be eligible for the exam, candidates need a Bachelor's degree of at least three years' duration in Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or an equivalent field

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is set to conclude the application process for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)-MBA 2025 session 1 today, February 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for KMAT 2025 session 1 up to 4 pm at cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/.

To be eligible for the exam, candidates need a Bachelor's degree of at least three years' duration in Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or an equivalent field. Candidates who are appearing for the final year of the qualifying examinations are also eligible to apply, provided their results are declared before the commencement of the admission process.

KMAT 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on KMAT 2025 - Application Portal (Session 1) Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, upload the documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

The KMAT application fee is Rs 1,000 for general and Rs 500 for SC candidates. ST category candidates are exempted from fee payment. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

KMAT 2025: Direct Link