CBSE 2026 - Board Announces Important Dates for Classes X and XII LOC and Form Submission

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a detailed notification regarding key activities for the 2026 board examinations. The Board has urged affiliated schools to adhere strictly to the timelines to avoid last-minute rush and additional charges.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a detailed notification regarding key activities for the 2026 board examinations, including the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12, the web module for students with special needs (CWSN), and the filling of examination forms by private candidates.

As per the schedule, schools must submit the LOC for Classes 10 and 12 students between August 29 and September 30, 2025, without a late fee. The portal will reopen from October 3 to October 11, 2025, with a late fee. For challan payments, the last date without a late fee is September 22, 2025.

The web module for CWSN candidates seeking exemptions will remain active from September 9 to September 22, 2025, without a late fee, and from October 3 to October 8, 2025, with a late fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, private candidates appearing for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board exams can submit their forms between September 9 and September 30, 2025, without a late fee. Submissions with a late fee will be accepted from October 3 to October 11, 2025.

CBSE has clarified that all deadlines will close at 11.59 PM on the last date, and the late fee will be applicable immediately from the following day. Once the portals close, schools and candidates will not be able to access them before the late fee window opens.

The Board has urged affiliated schools to adhere strictly to the timelines to avoid last-minute rush and additional charges.

Read the official notice here.