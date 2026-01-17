CBSE 2026

CBSE Admit Card 2026 Out for Class 10, 12 Private Candidates: Main Exam Hall Ticket Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jan 2026
13:49 PM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially issued the admit cards for the CBSE Main Examination 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 private candidates.
Eligible students can now download their hall tickets from the official website at cbseit.in.

Download Guide

To access the CBSE Main Exam 2026 admit card, candidates need to visit the official website and locate the admit card link on the homepage. Students are required to log in using either their application number or previous roll number and year or candidate name. Once the details are submitted, the admit card will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

The admit cards provide complete subject-wise details for both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Each subject mentioned on the hall ticket clearly specifies the theory marks, practical or internal assessment marks, total marks, and the minimum marks required to pass. Core academic subjects such as English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Science follow the 80 marks theory and 20 marks internal assessment pattern, while vocational and skill-based subjects have different marking schemes, depending on the subject structure. CBSE has advised candidates to ensure that the subject codes mentioned on the admit card match the ones selected during registration to avoid discrepancies.

Who Can Appear for the Mains Exam 2026?

CBSE has also clarified the categories of candidates eligible to appear for the Main Examination 2026. These include private candidates who are not enrolled in regular CBSE-affiliated schools, essential repeat candidates who were unsuccessful in previous attempts and need to reappear in all subjects, compartment candidates who failed in one or two subjects and wish to clear them without retaking the entire examination, and improvement of performance candidates who have already passed but want to enhance their scores.

Students are strongly advised to verify all personal and examination-related details mentioned on the admit card, including name, subjects, and examination centre information. In case of any errors or discrepancies, candidates should immediately contact their respective CBSE regional office or support centre. CBSE has made assistance available through regional centres to help resolve issues related to admit cards and registration, ensuring a smooth examination process for private candidates appearing in the CBSE Main Exam 2026.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 17 Jan 2026
13:50 PM
CBSE 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Admit Card mains examination
