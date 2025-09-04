CBSE

CBSE Tightens Rules for Student Detail Corrections to Ensure Error-Free Mark Sheets

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Sep 2025
11:27 AM



Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated school principals to strictly streamline the process of correcting students’ demographic details.
To ensure error-free records, CBSE has laid out a detailed process for schools.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated school principals to strictly streamline the process of correcting students’ demographic details, stressing that accuracy in mark sheets and passing certificates after Class 10 and 12 examinations is non-negotiable.

To ensure error-free records, CBSE has laid out a detailed process for schools. Correct information must be entered at the time of admission and maintained in scholar registers and admission-withdrawal registers. Transfer certificates and Class 9 registration data must also be verified carefully by both parents and schools.

The board highlighted that it already provides multiple correction opportunities during registration, submission of the List of Candidates (LOC), and before the release of admit cards. Even after the results, students, parents, and principals must recheck and confirm details. Yet, CBSE continues to receive thousands of correction requests — many with incomplete documentation, illegible records, or delays from schools — which often lead to processing backlogs.

Issuing a strict advisory, CBSE has instructed schools to ensure 100% accuracy in demographic details across all records, obtain parental confirmation at every stage, and adhere to the board’s official guidelines during registration and LOC submission. Requests for corrections must be supported by certified records from previous schools, as incomplete applications will now be summarily rejected.

The board also warned students against approaching CBSE directly, sending legal notices, or moving courts for corrections, as such steps slow down the process. Instead, all correction requests must be routed through schools to avoid unnecessary delays.

This move aims to make the correction system more robust, ensuring that students’ academic records remain accurate and reliable throughout their educational journey.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 04 Sep 2025
11:28 AM
CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CBSE schools
