Bihar government

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended After Technical Issues; 2,809 Vacancies Notified

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jan 2026
12:56 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has reopened the registration window for BTSC Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications online through the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in. The reopened application window will remain active until January 30, 2026.

The Commission decided to reopen the registration process after several candidates reported technical difficulties while filling out the online application form on the portal.

In an official notice, BTSC stated, “After due consideration, the date for online application under the said advertisements is extended from 22.01.2026 to 30.01.2026. Detailed information related to the above can be seen on the Commission's website. Candidates are directed that the date of issue of certificates mentioned in clause-8 of the advertisement will be valid only till 12.01.2026.”

Candidates interested in applying for the Junior Engineer posts can access the direct application link on the BTSC website.

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply online:

  1. Visit the official website at btsc.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the BTSC JE Recruitment 2026 link available on the homepage
  3. Select the relevant discipline; a new page will open
  4. Register and fill in the application form
  5. Pay the application fee
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a hard copy for future reference

BTSC JE Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,809 Junior Engineer posts, including:

  • 2,653 Civil Engineering posts
  • 70 Mechanical Engineering posts
  • 86 Electrical Engineering posts

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline and regularly check the official BTSC website for further updates regarding the recruitment process.

Last updated on 22 Jan 2026
13:54 PM
Bihar government Registration Date BTSC JE 2026
