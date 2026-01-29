Bihar government

BSSC Inter Level Registration 2025 For 24000+ Vacancies Closes Today; Direct Link to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2026
14:28 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will close the online application window for the Inter Level Vacancy 2025 today, January 29. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied must complete their applications on the official BSSC website — bssc.bihar.gov.in — before the deadline.

This recruitment drive is one of the largest in the state, with a total of 24,492 vacancies announced for various Group C posts.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Educational Qualification: Class 12 (Intermediate) or equivalent from a recognised board
  • Minimum Age: 18 years
  • Reservation: As per Bihar government rules

Posts Available

The recruitment aims to fill posts across different state government departments, including:

  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
  • Clerk-cum-Typist
  • Revenue Employee
  • Panchayat Secretary
  • Filari Inspector
  • Other inter-level Group C posts

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details and submit their forms well before the portal closes to avoid last-minute technical issues. Once the application window closes, no further requests will be accepted.

