Bihar government

BSSC Extends Bihar Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline For 24,000+ Vacancies

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jan 2026
16:40 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can now apply up to January 29, 2026, till 11:59 pm, providing additional time to participate in one of the largest recruitment drives conducted by the commission
The recruitment process aims to fill 24,492 Inter Level posts across Bihar

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the last date for online registration and fee payment for the BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply up to January 29, 2026, till 11:59 pm, providing additional time to participate in one of the largest recruitment drives conducted by the commission.

The recruitment process aims to fill 24,492 Inter Level posts across Bihar. The online application process, which began on October 15, 2025, has been extended as per the revised schedule. Candidates are advised to complete the registration and fee payment within the stipulated deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

According to the official notification released on September 27, 2025, the final submission of the application form can be completed up to January 31, 2026. However, the examination dates have not yet been announced. Admit cards will be issued separately before the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Breakup

  • General: 10,753
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 3,407
  • Backward Class (BC): 231
  • Backward Class Female: 811
  • Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 2,678
  • Scheduled Caste (SC): 4,185
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 2,427

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed the Class 12 (Intermediate) examination from a recognised board or institution. The age limit is calculated as on August 1, 2025.

  • Minimum age: 18 years
  • Maximum age: 37 years for General (Male) 40 years for General (Female), BC, and EBC 42 years for SC and ST
  • 37 years for General (Male)
  • 40 years for General (Female), BC, and EBC
  • 42 years for SC and ST

Bihar BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official portal: https://www.onlinebssc.com/25interlevela/
  2. Click on the BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 application link
  3. Complete the registration using valid personal and contact details
  4. Fill in the application form, upload required documents, and pay the fee
  5. Review all details carefully and submit the form
  6. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official BSSC website for updates regarding examination dates and further instructions.

Last updated on 24 Jan 2026
16:40 PM
Bihar government Bihar Staff Selection Commission
Similar stories
NBEMS

NBEMS Declares NEET SS 2025 Results at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut-off Inside

internship opportunities

Google Opens Paid Internship and Apprenticeship Opportunities for Students in India; . . .

BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Practical Hall Ticket 2026; Exams Begin February 1

NTA

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Sees 96.15% Attendance So Far, NTA Shares Progress Update

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KPMG

St Xavier’s University Kolkata Collaborates with KPMG to Nurture Future Financial L. . .

sports day

Indus Valley World School Celebrates 17th Annual Sports Day with Grandeur and Communi. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Declares NEET SS 2025 Results at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut-off Inside

internship opportunities

Google Opens Paid Internship and Apprenticeship Opportunities for Students in India; . . .

Sports Events

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Celebrates Annual Sports Day 2025 with Energy and Team S. . .

BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Practical Hall Ticket 2026; Exams Begin February 1

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality