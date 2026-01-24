BSSC Extends Bihar Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline For 24,000+ Vacancies

Summary Eligible candidates can now apply up to January 29, 2026, till 11:59 pm, providing additional time to participate in one of the largest recruitment drives conducted by the commission The recruitment process aims to fill 24,492 Inter Level posts across Bihar

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the last date for online registration and fee payment for the BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply up to January 29, 2026, till 11:59 pm, providing additional time to participate in one of the largest recruitment drives conducted by the commission.

The recruitment process aims to fill 24,492 Inter Level posts across Bihar. The online application process, which began on October 15, 2025, has been extended as per the revised schedule. Candidates are advised to complete the registration and fee payment within the stipulated deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

According to the official notification released on September 27, 2025, the final submission of the application form can be completed up to January 31, 2026. However, the examination dates have not yet been announced. Admit cards will be issued separately before the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Breakup

General: 10,753

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 3,407

Backward Class (BC): 231

Backward Class Female: 811

Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 2,678

Scheduled Caste (SC): 4,185

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 2,427

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed the Class 12 (Intermediate) examination from a recognised board or institution. The age limit is calculated as on August 1, 2025.

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 37 years for General (Male) 40 years for General (Female), BC, and EBC 42 years for SC and ST

37 years for General (Male)

40 years for General (Female), BC, and EBC

42 years for SC and ST

Bihar BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official portal: https://www.onlinebssc.com/25interlevela/ Click on the BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026 application link Complete the registration using valid personal and contact details Fill in the application form, upload required documents, and pay the fee Review all details carefully and submit the form Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official BSSC website for updates regarding examination dates and further instructions.