Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 Releasing Today? Lakhs Await Matric Scores; Check Update

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board has clarified regarding the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026. release. Students are advised to rely only on official announcements and regularly check the board’s website for accurate information regarding the result declaration.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has clarified that the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 will not be announced on March 20, putting an end to widespread speculation regarding the result declaration date. The board has not yet confirmed any official date or time for the release of results, leaving lakhs of students awaiting further updates.

The Bihar Board conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 17 to February 25, 2026, across 1,699 examination centres in the state. More than 15 lakh students appeared for the matric exams this year. Each subject carried a total of 100 marks, and candidates are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass. Those who fail to meet the minimum qualifying criteria will have to appear for compartment examinations.

Once released, the results will be made available online in the form of digital marksheets on the official portal. Following previous trends, the board is expected to announce the results through a press conference. During the briefing, officials will share key details such as the overall pass percentage, number of students who appeared and qualified, and the list of toppers.

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Earlier this month, BSEB had released the answer keys for the objective-type questions of the Class 10 examination. Students were given access to download these answer keys from the official website, enabling them to estimate their scores ahead of the final result announcement.

Steps to Check Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Visit the official website at results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link for “BSEB Class 10 Result 2026” on the homepage.

Enter login credentials such as roll code and roll number.

Fill in the captcha code and submit the details.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

How to Check Result via SMS?

Students can also access their results through SMS by typing “BIHAR10 Roll Number” and sending it to 56263. The result will be delivered to the registered mobile number.

With no confirmed release date yet, students are advised to check the official website for any important updates to avoid falling for rumours or misinformation.