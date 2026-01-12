BSEB Extends Bihar DElEd CET 2026 Application Deadline - Check Full Revised Schedule

Summary BSEB has once again extended the deadline for submitting the online application form and paying the examination fee for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Examination (CET) 2026. The entrance test is being conducted for admission to the two-year DElEd programme for the academic session 2026–2028.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has once again extended the deadline for submitting the online application form and paying the examination fee for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Entrance Examination (CET) 2026. The entrance test is being conducted for admission to the two-year DElEd programme for the academic session 2026–2028.

As per the latest notification issued by the board, eligible candidates can now complete the BSEB DElEd CET 2026 application process between January 10 and January 24. The earlier deadline for submission of applications and fee payment was January 9. The board has clarified that all other terms and conditions mentioned in the earlier advertisement will remain unchanged.

Candidates seeking admission to the DElEd course can apply online through the official website, bsebdeled.com. Regarding the application fee, candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Backward Class (BC), and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) categories are required to pay ₹960. Applicants from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Divyang categories need to pay a reduced fee of ₹760.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be eligible for the Bihar DElEd CET 2026, candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to the SC and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories, the minimum qualifying percentage is 45 per cent. In addition, applicants must be at least 17 years of age on the first day of the admission year. The final selection of candidates will be based on the merit list prepared from entrance examination scores and the institutional preferences submitted during the counselling process.

According to the board’s schedule, the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2026 will be conducted between January 19 and February 18. The admit cards for the examination were scheduled to be released on January 10 on the official website. Prior to the issuance of the final admit card, the BSEB will release a dummy admit card to allow candidates to verify their personal and examination-related details. The timeline for making corrections in the dummy admit card will be announced separately.

After the conclusion of the examination, the board will publish the provisional answer key for the Bihar DElEd CET 2026. Candidates will be given the opportunity to raise objections against the answer key between February 26 and March 1 through the prescribed process. The final result of the Bihar DElEd CET 2026 is expected to be declared in March, following the review of objections.