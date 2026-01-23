bseb

BSEB Closes Bihar DElEd CET 2026 Registration Tomorrow; Apply at dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration process for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 on January 24, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to the D.El.Ed. course can apply through the official website — dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have secured at least 50 per cent marks in the Higher Secondary (+2) or equivalent examination to be considered for admission. A five per cent relaxation in qualifying marks is applicable for reserved category and disabled candidates. Candidates who have passed the Maulvi examination with 50 per cent marks are also eligible for admission under the Urdu category.

Candidates appearing in the Higher Secondary (+2) or equivalent annual examination in 2026 are also eligible to apply. However, final admission to the D.El.Ed. programme will be granted only to those who fulfil the minimum qualifying marks requirement at the time of admission.

Bihar DElEd CET 2026: Application Fee

  • General/EWS/OBC candidates: Rs 960
  • SC/ST candidates: Rs 760

Bihar DElEd CET 2026: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website — dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com
  2. Click on the Bihar DElEd CET 2026 registration link on the home page
  3. Enter the required registration details
  4. Submit the details to complete registration
  5. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printed copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

