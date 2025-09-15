BPSC Clarifies Biometric Attendance Issues in 71st CCE, Says Candidature Remains Valid

Summary The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a clarification regarding the biometric attendance process followed in the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), conducted on September 13, 2025. Several exam centres across Bihar reported technical issues in recording biometric data, leaving aspirants worried about their candidature.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a clarification regarding the biometric attendance process followed in the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), conducted on September 13, 2025. Several exam centres across Bihar reported technical issues in recording biometric data, leaving aspirants worried about their candidature.

BPSC has assured candidates that there is no cause for concern. The Commission confirmed that while biometric and facial recognition were introduced as additional security measures to curb impersonation, attendance was also recorded manually. Invigilators collected candidates’ signatures on duplicate admit cards, which have been sent to the Commission as official proof of attendance.

Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh explained, “Attendance of all candidates has already been recorded in hard copy, and the signatures taken on duplicate admit cards are sent to the Commission through the respective centres.” He further clarified that failure to record biometric attendance will not affect a candidate’s eligibility, as long as physical attendance has been marked.

Earlier, BPSC had announced that candidates would only be allowed to leave the hall after completing biometric and facial verification. This sudden change in procedure led to confusion, with many aspirants raising concerns on social media.

The Commission has now reiterated that the biometric process is supplementary and not mandatory for validating candidature, ensuring that no genuine candidate is disadvantaged due to technical glitches.