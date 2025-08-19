Bihar government

Bihar Cabinet Reforms Govt Job Recruitment Fees, Waives Mains Fee- Read Key Details

PTI
PTI
Posted on 19 Aug 2025
15:08 PM

File Image

Summary
The proposal of the General Administration Department (GAD) was approved in a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
It was also decided that no fee will be charged from those candidates who clear the preliminary exams and appear in the main examinations, the official said

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal of a uniform fee of Rs 100 for the preliminary exams of all recruitment drives in the state, an official said.

The proposal of the General Administration Department (GAD) was approved in a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The decision assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls, due to be held later this year.

It was also decided that no fee will be charged from those candidates who clear the preliminary exams and appear in the main examinations, the official said.

The CM had last week announced the government's plans in this regard on social media.

The recruitment drives of the state government are conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, Bihar Staff Selection Commission, Bihar Technical Service Commission, Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission and Central Constable Selection Board, among others.

The state cabinet also approved a proposal for the construction of two five-star hotels in Nalanda's Rajgir town, and a five-star resort in Vaishali on the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode.

Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said, "The government will provide land for the construction of the five-star properties in Rajgir and Vaishali." The cabinet also approved a proposal of the Education Department to increase the cash prize of the State Teachers' Award from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000.

Last year, the state government awarded 42 teachers for their service.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 19 Aug 2025
15:09 PM
Bihar government Nitish Kumar
