Bihar Board Class 10 exam results declared on official website by BSEB - Check all details

Summary Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the BSEB's official website at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com A total of 12,79,294 students have passed the examination. Out of them, 6,49,674 are girls and 6,29,620 are boys, taking the pass percentage to 82.11

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of Class 10 board examinations on Saturday, March 29, on its official website. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the BSEB's official website at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

A total of 15,58,077 students had appeared for the exam. Out of them, 8,05,392 were girls and 7,52,685 were boys. A total of 12,79,294 students have passed the examination. Out of them, 6,49,674 are girls and 6,29,620 are boys, taking the pass percentage to 82.11.

How to check BSEB Class 10 board exam results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com

Step 2: Enter your Roll Code, Roll number and Captcha

Step 3: Click View Result

Step 4: Your Class 10 Board exam results will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference

The examinations were held from February 17 to February 25, 2025 at various examination centre throughout the state.

The compartment and special examination application window will open on April 4, and candidates can submit their applications.