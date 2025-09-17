AP LAWCET

APSCHE Extends AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline! Check Revised Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Sep 2025
12:03 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the revised schedule, candidates can now complete their registration process online until September 18, 2025, by visiting the official counselling website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
The seat allotment result for the counselling round will be published on September 22, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for the AP LAWCET Counselling 2025. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now complete their registration process online until September 18, 2025, by visiting the official counselling website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Along with the registration, the verification of uploaded certificates will also be conducted until September 18. Following this, registered candidates can submit their web options—preferences for colleges and courses—until September 19, 2025. Those who wish to make changes to their selected options will be allowed to do so on September 20, 2025.

The seat allotment result for the counselling round will be published on September 22, 2025. Candidates allotted seats will have to complete the self-reporting process to the allotted law colleges between September 22 and September 24, 2025. The academic session for law courses is scheduled to commence from September 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

To participate in the counselling, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PH categories, and ₹1,000 for candidates from all other categories.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

2. Click on for AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form

5. Make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The AP LAWCET (Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test) is conducted annually for admission into 3-year and 5-year law degree programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges in the state. APSCHE oversees the counselling process, which is entirely web-based, ensuring transparency and convenience for students.

With the extension of the registration deadline, more candidates will have the opportunity to secure a seat in law colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and instructions regarding the counselling process.

Last updated on 17 Sep 2025
12:04 PM
AP LAWCET AP LAWCET 2025
Similar stories
PM Modi

Film Inspired by PM Modi’s Childhood to be Screened Across Lakhs of Schools From To. . .

Intermediate Exam

TGBIE Reopens Intermediate Enrollment, Edit Window - Complete Admissions by Today

Tamil Nadu government

TN NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Choice Filling From S. . .

Supreme Court

SC Likely to Hear NEET PG 2025 Transparency Petitions on Sept 19- Counselling Schedul. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
PM Modi

Film Inspired by PM Modi’s Childhood to be Screened Across Lakhs of Schools From To. . .

XIMB

XIMB Hosts 7th Business Excellence Summit, Champions Ethical Leadership and AI Innova. . .

Intermediate Exam

TGBIE Reopens Intermediate Enrollment, Edit Window - Complete Admissions by Today

Tamil Nadu government

TN NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Choice Filling From S. . .

Smart India Hackathon

Smart India Hackathon 2025 Organized at Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technolog. . .

Supreme Court

SC Likely to Hear NEET PG 2025 Transparency Petitions on Sept 19- Counselling Schedul. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality