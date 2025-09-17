APSCHE Extends AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline! Check Revised Schedule Here

Summary As per the revised schedule, candidates can now complete their registration process online until September 18, 2025, by visiting the official counselling website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in The seat allotment result for the counselling round will be published on September 22, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for the AP LAWCET Counselling 2025. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now complete their registration process online until September 18, 2025, by visiting the official counselling website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Along with the registration, the verification of uploaded certificates will also be conducted until September 18. Following this, registered candidates can submit their web options—preferences for colleges and courses—until September 19, 2025. Those who wish to make changes to their selected options will be allowed to do so on September 20, 2025.

The seat allotment result for the counselling round will be published on September 22, 2025. Candidates allotted seats will have to complete the self-reporting process to the allotted law colleges between September 22 and September 24, 2025. The academic session for law courses is scheduled to commence from September 24.

To participate in the counselling, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PH categories, and ₹1,000 for candidates from all other categories.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

2. Click on for AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form

5. Make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The AP LAWCET (Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test) is conducted annually for admission into 3-year and 5-year law degree programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges in the state. APSCHE oversees the counselling process, which is entirely web-based, ensuring transparency and convenience for students.

With the extension of the registration deadline, more candidates will have the opportunity to secure a seat in law colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and instructions regarding the counselling process.