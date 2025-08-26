AP OAMDC

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Ends Today- Seat Allotment Result Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Aug 2025


Summary
Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to submit their applications for Online Admissions into Multi-Disciplinary Colleges must do so on the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com before the registration concludes
The change of web options can be done till August 29, 2025, and Seat Allotment results will be displayed on August 31, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will be closing the window to register for AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025 on August 26, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to submit their applications for Online Admissions into Multi-Disciplinary Colleges must do so on the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com before the registration concludes.

As per the official schedule, the Special Category Verification will also be done till August 26, 2025, and candidates can exercise web options till August 28, 2025. The change of web options can be done till August 29, 2025, and Seat Allotment results will be displayed on August 31, 2025. Classes are scheduled to commence from September 1, 2025.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com
  2. On the home page, click on the New Registration link
  3. Enter the required details and submit
  4. Provide all necessary details as asked, and click on register
  5. Fill in the application form, upload documents, and make the payment of application fee
  6. Verify the details and submit the application form
  7. Download the confirmation page
  8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

The General category candidates will have to pay Rs 400 as application fee, Backward Class category candidates should pay Rs 300, and Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe are required to pay Rs 200.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

AP OAMDC Andhra Pradesh APSCHE
