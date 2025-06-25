APSCHE

AP PGECET Result 2025 OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/- Direct Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2025
12:56 PM

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the AP PGECET results and download the rank cards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/
A total number of 14,231 candidates registered for the AP PGECET 2025 exam, of which 11,244 declared qualified

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) declared the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or AP PGECET results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the AP PGECET results and download the rank cards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/.

AP PGECET 2025 exam took place on June 6, 7 and 8. Papers were held in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 am to 11 am and the second shift was from 2 pm to 4 pm. This year, 93.55% have qualified AP PGECET 2025 exam across 13 subjects of engineering and pharmacy.

A total number of 14,231 candidates registered for the AP PGECET 2025 exam, of which 11,244 declared qualified. A total of 5,491 (92.58%) boys and 5,753 (94.50%) girls qualified for the exam.

AP PGECET Result 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/
  2. Open the result and/or rank card download link
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and download the result/ rank card

AP PGECET Result 2025: Direct Link

