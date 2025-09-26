Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

APSC CCE Mains 2025 Admit Cards Released at apsc.nic.in; Exam Scheduled from October 11

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Sep 2025
14:05 PM

Summary
Candidates who have qualified for the Mains stage will be able to download their e-Admission Certificates from the official website — apsc.nic.in — once released
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the admit card once downloaded

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to release the admit cards for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2025 shortly. Candidates who have qualified for the Mains stage will be able to download their e-Admission Certificates from the official website — apsc.nic.in — once released.

The APSC CCE Mains Exam 2025 will be conducted over three days — October 11, 12, and 13, 2025 — in two shifts each day. The forenoon session will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the afternoon session will take place from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the admit card once downloaded. In case of any discrepancy, they must notify the Commission immediately via email, requesting a revised e-Admission Certificate. As per the official instructions, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card.

The commission has clarified that the roll numbers for the Mains exam will remain the same as those assigned during the Preliminary exam. The APSC CCE Prelims 2025 was held on June 8, 2025, and included two General Studies papers of 200 marks each.

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official APSC website at apsc.nic.in
  2. Click on the APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage
  3. Enter your login credentials and submit
  4. View, download, and print the admit card for future reference

Candidates are urged to regularly check the APSC website for timely updates and to make necessary arrangements for the exam days well in advance.

Last updated on 26 Sep 2025
14:05 PM
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Admit Card APSC CCE Mains Exam
