APPSC

APPSC Releases Tentative Selection List for Group 2 Services 2023; 891 Candidates Qualify

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
14:28 PM

File Image

Summary
The list includes candidates who were shortlisted in the Main Examination and subsequently cleared certificate verification, computer proficiency tests and physical standards verification conducted by medical boards
According to the commission, a total of 891 candidates have been provisionally selected based on their performance in the Main Examination

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the tentative selection list for Group 2 Services (2023) through Notice No. 11. The list includes candidates who were shortlisted in the Main Examination and subsequently cleared certificate verification, computer proficiency tests and physical standards verification conducted by medical boards.

According to the commission, a total of 891 candidates have been provisionally selected based on their performance in the Main Examination and the preferences for posts, zones and districts exercised during the certification stage. The selection notification was issued by the APPSC headquarters in Vijayawada.

The tentative selection pertains to direct recruitment in Group 2 Services, covering both general and limited recruitment categories. All candidates included in the list have cleared the mandatory stages of the recruitment process, including verification of documents and physical fitness requirements.

However, the commission clarified that the provisional selections are subject to the outcome of writ petitions pending before the Hon’ble Andhra Pradesh High Court, including Writ Petition Nos. 27119/2025 and 25040/2025, as well as any other related cases under judicial consideration. Candidates whose names appear in italics in the list have been selected tentatively, and their posts, zones or jurisdictions may be altered based on court directions.

APPSC further emphasized that qualifying in the examination does not automatically confer the right to appointment. The commission noted that final selections against vacancies will be made in accordance with the prevailing rules, procedures and eligibility conditions, as outlined in the original notification, and subject to the availability of eligible candidates.

APPSC Group 2 Provisional List 2023: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in
  • Click on the Notification or Results section on the homepage
  • Select the link related to Group 2 provisional selection (Notice No. 11/2023)
  • Open and download the PDF containing the tentative selection list
  • Save the file for future reference
Last updated on 28 Jan 2026
14:28 PM
APPSC Results out
