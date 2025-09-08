AP PGCET 2025

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Registration Closes Today; Web Option Entry from September 10

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Sep 2025
14:05 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates seeking admission to MTech, MPharm, and Pharmacy diploma programmes can complete the registration process on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
The AP PGECET 2025 seat allotment results are expected to be declared on September 26, and those allotted a seat must report to the assigned institution and confirm their admission by September 29

The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will close the registration window for AP PGECET 2025 web counselling today, September 8. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MTech, MPharm, and Pharmacy diploma programmes can complete the registration process on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the web option entry for registered candidates will be open from September 10 to 14, during which students can fill in their preferred colleges and courses. An additional option change window will be available on September 15 for making final edits. The AP PGECET 2025 seat allotment results are expected to be declared on September 26, and those allotted a seat must report to the assigned institution and confirm their admission by September 29.

To participate in the counselling, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 1,000 for General and BC candidates and Rs 500 for SC, ST, and other reserved category candidates. Notably, seats left vacant after GATE and GPAT admissions will be made available for AP PGECET 2025 candidates in this round.

AP PGECET Counselling 2025: Documents Required

AP PGECET 2025 rank card and hall ticket

Provisional certificate or degree certificate, and Memorandum of marks qualifying examination

Memo of SSC or its equivalent

Study Certificate from Class 10 to graduation or a residence certificate for the preceding 7 years from the qualifying examination, graduation in respect of candidates who have private study without any institutionalized education (Aadhaar card / Household card)

Integrated community certificate issued by the competent authority in case of BC/SC/ST candidates

Residence certificate of father or mother for a period of 10 years in the state, excluding the period of their employment outside AP, from the MRO in case of candidates who studied outside the state.

Transfer certificate for the institution last studied

Income certificate / Household card (while)/ration card

EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar, if applicable

Additionally, students who have studied in Telangana but wish to claim seats under the Andhra University (AU) or Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) regional quotas must provide a local status certificate to support their claim.

Candidates are advised to complete all registration steps by the end of today to be eligible for seat allotment and admission in the current counselling cycle.

AP PGCET 2025 seat allotment AP PGECET 2025
