AP NEET PG Round 3 Provisional Merit List Released After Cut-off Reduced to Zero; Check List

Posted on 29 Jan 2026
Summary
The release follows the reduction of the NEET PG cut-off percentile to zero by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
Candidates can raise discrepancies or grievances until 4:00 pm on January 30 through the ticket-raising facility available in the candidate login portal

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has released the AP NEET PG Round 3 provisional merit lists for admission to postgraduate medical courses under the competent authority quota. The release follows the reduction of the NEET PG cut-off percentile to zero by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

In-Service Candidates

  • 359 in-service candidates have been declared eligible
  • NEET PG marks range: 267 to 37
  • 86 in-service candidates shortlisted for DNB Post MBBS degree and diploma courses under the competent authority quota
Non-Service Candidates

  • A separate state merit list has been released
  • 352 non-service candidates selected for AP NEET PG counselling
  • NEET PG marks range: 500 to 16

Following document verification, 10 candidates (from both in-service and non-service categories) have been declared not eligible.

Grievance Submission Deadline

Candidates can raise discrepancies or grievances until 4:00 pm on January 30 through the ticket-raising facility available in the candidate login portal:

  • Website: drntr.uhsap.in

Important:

  • If multiple documents are required, candidates must scan and upload them as a single PDF file
  • Grievances submitted through any mode other than the online portal will not be entertained

For technical queries, candidates may contact:

PwBD Quota Verification

Candidates registered under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) quota for allied and healthcare courses must appear before the University Medical Board:

  • Date & Time: January 31, 10:00 am
  • Venue: Conference Hall, Second Floor, Silver Jubilee Block, Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada
  • Candidates required to attend: 18 PwBD candidates
  • Documents: Original certificates and medical records

The university has also flagged 26 candidates who paid the registration fee but failed to upload the required documents.

NEET counselling NEET PG 2026
