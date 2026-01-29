AP NEET PG Round 3 Provisional Merit List Released After Cut-off Reduced to Zero; Check List

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has released the AP NEET PG Round 3 provisional merit lists for admission to postgraduate medical courses under the competent authority quota. The release follows the reduction of the NEET PG cut-off percentile to zero by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
In-Service Candidates
- 359 in-service candidates have been declared eligible
- NEET PG marks range: 267 to 37
- 86 in-service candidates shortlisted for DNB Post MBBS degree and diploma courses under the competent authority quota
Non-Service Candidates
- A separate state merit list has been released
- 352 non-service candidates selected for AP NEET PG counselling
- NEET PG marks range: 500 to 16
Following document verification, 10 candidates (from both in-service and non-service categories) have been declared not eligible.
Grievance Submission Deadline
Candidates can raise discrepancies or grievances until 4:00 pm on January 30 through the ticket-raising facility available in the candidate login portal:
- Website: drntr.uhsap.in
Important:
- If multiple documents are required, candidates must scan and upload them as a single PDF file
- Grievances submitted through any mode other than the online portal will not be entertained
For technical queries, candidates may contact:
- Mobile: 9000780707, 8008250842
- Email: ap.uhs.support@aptonline.in
PwBD Quota Verification
Candidates registered under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) quota for allied and healthcare courses must appear before the University Medical Board:
- Date & Time: January 31, 10:00 am
- Venue: Conference Hall, Second Floor, Silver Jubilee Block, Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada
- Candidates required to attend: 18 PwBD candidates
- Documents: Original certificates and medical records
The university has also flagged 26 candidates who paid the registration fee but failed to upload the required documents.