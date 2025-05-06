AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card OUT at bie.ap.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Students appearing for the advanced supplementary exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in According to the schedule, the IPASE May 2025 theory examination will be conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh released the admit cards for AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 today, May 6, 2025. Students appearing for the advanced supplementary exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the IPASE May 2025 theory examination will be conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025. The examination will be held in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The IPASE practical examinations will be conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.

The official notice states, “The students can download the Hall tickets by providing his/ her IPE March. 2025 hall ticket number or Aadhaar Number and Date of birth. Students can also download through Mana Mithra, Government of A.P, WhatsApp Number 9552300009 by selecting the Education Services option and entering the IPE March 2025 Hall ticket number or Aadhaar Number and Date of Birth.”

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download the advanced supplementary exam admit card Enter the credentials asked to login and submit Check your admit card displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for further use

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.