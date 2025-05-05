AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card Expected Tomorrow- Check Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2025
18:21 PM

File Image

Summary
Students appearing for the advanced supplementary exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in
The IPASE practical examinations will be conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to issue the admit cards for AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 11 AM. Students appearing for the advanced supplementary exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the IPASE May 2025 theory examination will be conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025. The examination will be held in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The IPASE practical examinations will be conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.

The official notice states, “The students can download the Hall tickets by providing his/ her IPE March. 2025 hall ticket number or Aadhaar Number and Date of birth. Students can also download through Mana Mithra, Government of A.P, WhatsApp Number 9552300009 by selecting the Education Services option and entering the IPE March 2025 Hall ticket number or Aadhaar Number and Date of Birth.”

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the advanced supplementary exam admit card
  3. Enter the credentials asked to login and submit
  4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use

For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam supplementary exams Admit Card
