Andhra Pradesh

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Today at apdsc.apcfss.in- Read Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 May 2025
14:46 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have registered themselves can download the admit card through the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in
AP DSC 2025 is being held to fill a total of 16,347 vacancies

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the Mega DSC recruitment exam hall ticket today, May 30, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves can download the admit card through the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in.

AP DSC 2025 is being held to fill 16,347 vacancies. According to the schedule, the exam will be held in computer-based test or CBT mode in June-July (from June 6 to July 6, 2025). The initial answer keys for the Mega DSC recruitment examination will be released on the second day after the last exam day. The objection window for the initial or provisional answer key will remain open for seven days. The final answer keys will be released seven days after the last date to raise objections.

Meanwhile, the department has also released the AP DSC mock test. Candidates can take it using the link given on the official website.

AP DSC Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website- apdsc.apcfss.in
  2. Open the hall ticket download link
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and download the hall ticket
  5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates must note that the department will announce AP DSC result 2025 on the seventh day from the final answer key release date.

Last updated on 30 May 2025
14:46 PM
Andhra Pradesh Recruitment AP DSC 2025
